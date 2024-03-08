Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Emphasising the pivotal role of women in government policies and schemes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's commitment to their security, dignity and self-reliance and asserted that these are paramount for both the government and the society.

During an event at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Adityanath praised the Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad, which organised a seven-day free sewing and tailoring training camp in collaboration with the university.

Distributing sewing machines to 221 women, Adityanath underlined the importance of empowering women for the nation's strength and progress.

"Women have a pivotal role in government policies and schemes. The government's commitment to the security, dignity and self-reliance of women are paramount for both the government and society," he said.

Highlighting schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Matru Vandana, which directly contribute to women's security, dignity and self-reliance, he noted that initiatives such as providing smartphones to students aim to enhance technical skills and empower both male and female citizens.

Adityanath also praised the university's role in conducting traditional courses and various social activities.

He outlined the government's initiatives to promote self-reliance, including providing support for cattle rearing and encouraging women to engage in entrepreneurship.

The chief minister said the government is giving Rs 1,500 per month for cattle rearing and emphasised the potential for women to earn a livelihood through activities such as sewing and tailoring, underscoring the importance of self-help groups and market linkages.

Women can earn Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month by linking ready-made garments to the market, he said.

MP Ravi Kishan, the special guest, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath for their dedication to women's empowerment.

