New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Realty firm Adore Group will invest around Rs 800 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Faridabad.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has launched a ultra luxury project 'The Select Premia' in Sector-76, Faridabad.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

Spread across 5.47 acres of land, the project will have 190 apartments.

The Group had bought land parcel from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 2023 through auctions.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The project cost will be about Rs 800 crore, including land, construction and other expenses, the company said.

Jetaish Gupta of Adore Group said that, "Faridabad is at an interesting juncture of growth and evolution. The economy is thriving backed by a surge in IT and manufacturing industry."

Adore Group has completed 17 projects, largely housing, Faridabad and Gurugram.

According to data analytics firm PropEquity, Delhi-NCR housing market saw a 63 per cent year-on-year increase in sales to Rs 1.53 lakh crore during the 2024 calendar year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)