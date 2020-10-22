New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Online learning platform, AhaGuru, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindra's family office.

The funds will be used to develop new technology features and online courses for high school students and increase its student base across the country as well as in the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised in Series A round will also help the company expand its team of expert teachers and mentors, it added.

Founded by Balaji Sampath and Gomathi Shanmugasundaram, AhaGuru focuses on research and develop solutions to the learning quality problem, thereby improving concept understanding and problem-solving abilities of students.

Commenting on the investment in the start-up, Mahindra said,"AhaGuru stands for making learning easier and understandable by deploying well researched techniques.

"Their sharp focus on enhancing the quality of teaching Science and Math can help students grasp fundamentals more effectively. I am hopeful that AhaGuru will help Indian students build curiosity and a scientific temper."

Sampath said this funding enables the company to launch new courses to help students with their school and board exams.

"We are also working on several new technology features to make the student learning experience richer. We are investing in Artificial Intelligence to personalise the learning experience for each student. Our predictive learning model, identifies student learning patterns and suggests enhancements that improves success rate of students," Sampath added.

AhaGuru said its online coaching which has been growing steadily over the last few years, has seen a big surge during the COVID pandemic.

"The number of students enrolling for both our live online classes as well as our recorded video courses has tripled. Our teams are working overtime to ensure every student is learning well. This investment will help us get more teachers and provide personalized learning support to our students," Gomathi said.

