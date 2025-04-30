New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Aikyam Capital Management LLP, an alternative investment firm, on Wednesday announced the first close of its maiden Aikyam Capital Stressed Assets Fund I with investor commitments totalling Rs 105 crore.

The fund, a Category I Special Situation Fund (SSF), has a target corpus of Rs 300 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 200 crore, enabling a potential total fund size of Rs 500 crore.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Chairman: Who Will Head 8th CPC? Who Are the Members of the New Pay Commission? As Appointment Process Starts, Here's What We Know So Far.

"It will focus on investments in stressed and distressed opportunities across sectors, targeting fundamentally viable businesses that require financial and operational support for turnaround," the firm said in a statement.

"This first close represents a major milestone for our platform as we continue to scale our presence in the stressed asset space," Stressed Assets Management CEO M Venkatasubramaniam said.

Also Read | Who Was the Chairman of 7th Pay Commission? How Many Members Were in 7th CPC? As Govt Begins Process To Form 8th Pay Commission, Here's All You Need To Know About Previous Panel.

A robust pipeline of potential investments is already under evaluation, Aikyam Capitals said.

Aikyam Capital Management LLP is a specialised alternative investment firm focused on India's stressed assets landscape.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)