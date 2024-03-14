New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday dipped to 14.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are expected during the day.

Parts of the city had received light rainfall on Wednesday afternoon due to a fresh western disturbance. However, no rain is expected for the next six days.

The maximum temperature will remain the same in the next two days, the weather department said.

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 193.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.PTI ABU

