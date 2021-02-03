New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 854 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, compared to Rs 1,035 crore loss a year ago, on the back of improved realisations and the strong customer addition.

Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21, up 24.2 per cent over the year-ago period.

Its India business witnessed "highest ever" quarterly revenues of Rs 19,007 crore, up 25.1 per cent over the same period previous year, the company said in a statement.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metric for telecom companies - jumped to Rs 166 from Rs 135 in Q3 FY20.

"Despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through the year, we delivered another strong performance this quarter. This consistency in performance was across every part of our portfolio, as reflected in market share growth across all our business segments," Airtel MD and CEO - India and South Asia - Gopal Vittal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)