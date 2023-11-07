New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 136.56 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.35 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,594.93 crore compared to Rs 1,475.01 crore a year ago, it said.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said its previous year's corresponding quarter, half-year and annual numbers are not comparable as it included R&D expenses of Rs 16.16 crore, Rs 130.85 crore, and Rs 155.13 crore, respectively, charged to the statement of profit and loss account in erstwhile Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd.

"Despite the challenges of a muted demand in the antibiotic and respiratory market, it was a satisfactory quarter, backed with a strong performance by our specialty and animal healthcare portfolio. We are confident of returning to an industry beating growth moving forward," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Shaunak Amin said.

