Prayagraj, Jul 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused in a Rs 95 crore cyber fraud case.

Justice Gautam Chaudhary granted the anticipatory bail to Vivek Jaiswal last week saying that in case of arrest, he will be released on bail.

Azamgarh police had busted an organised gang running a cyber fraud racket under the guise of an online game called Cricket Buzz and arrested seven members of the gang.

The gang had committed cyber fraud of about Rs 95 crore from 208 bank accounts in which Rs 1 crore was frozen, according to the police.

An FIR in this connection was lodged at police station Cyber Crime at Azamgarh under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and of Public Gambling Act along with IT Act. The seven members of the gang were arrested from Pandeypur in Badalpur police station area of Varanasi.

The gang used to lure people to log on to a website through WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook by promising to double or triple the money through online games/tasks and transfer their money to fake accounts.

While granting the anticipatory bail, the court said that the petitioner will cooperate during the trial and investigation and will be present on time and it was assured that the petitioner is ready to cooperate in the process of law and whenever required, he will honestly appear before the court.

