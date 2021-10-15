New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Aluminium prices rose 1.88 per cent to Rs 254.90 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for the October delivery gained Rs 4.70, or 1.88 per cent, to Rs 254.90 per kg in a business turnover of 2,067 lots.

Analysts said the creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminum prices in the futures market. HRS hrs

