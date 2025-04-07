Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India on Monday announced the appointment of Shweta Jha as Managing Director within its Business Transformation Services practice.

Prior to joining A&M, she worked with firms such as Booz & Company (now Strategy&), Accenture, and Deutsche Bank, where she led the internal global strategy team based in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

"Shweta's cross-functional experience and deep understanding of the financial services landscape will enhance our ability to support clients in navigating this complex environment.

"Her appointment reflects our broader commitment to growing our transformation offerings and helping clients achieve measurable impact," Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director & Head - A&M India and GCC, said.

