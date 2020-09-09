Chandigarh, September 9: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the state's 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan (2019) rankings and announced a new system of deemed approvals to further promote ease of doing business.

He said his government has aimed to put the state in the top five positions next year.

The chief minister said his government was working on a system of deemed approvals wherein online automatic clearances will be issued on the expiry of stipulated time period. The process of setting up new industrial parks to attract investments from foreign and domestic companies was also on, he said, citing the upcoming mega parks in Ludhiana, Rajpura, Bathinda and Mohali.

Punjab has been placed 19th in the annual ease of doing business ranking announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade last week. The ranking is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2019 by states and union territories.

The chief minister also invited industry to be a part of the government's efforts to help the state regain its pre-eminent position. Reiterating his government's commitment to fully supporting investors as they strive for normalcy in the post-COVID environment in the coming year, the chief minister said his team of officers would do everything possible to help and facilitate the industry in Punjab.

Inviting the industry to partner the state in improving its skill training and make it more job-oriented, Singh said, “You need skilled manpower and you can absorb these trained youth at better rates.”

Singh was chairing a virtual conference with some industry leaders, according to a government release here. Underlining his vision to provide employment in every household in the state, the chief minister cited the success of his government's flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' mission programme to increase employment and employability of youth.

District bureaus of employment and enterprise have been set up in all districts, he said, adding that his government was working to respond to the demands of skilled labour by the industry. Skill deficit in the unemployed youth is identified, and matching is done with employer demands, he said.

The chief minister further said the new education policy would be tweaked by his government to suit the specific requirements of the state, particularly in the context of the post-COVID environment that would need a new skill-set for providing employment to youth.

