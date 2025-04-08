New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Amazon India on Tuesday announced plans to expand 'Ashray' centres - dedicated rest stops for all delivery associates across e-commerce and logistics ecosystem - to 100 by this year.

These centres have air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, electrolytes, mobile charging points, washrooms, first-aid kits, and refreshment facilities for delivery associates.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

The announcement by Amazon - which has over 30 such centres at present - assumes significance as IMD has warned of hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and northwestern plains.

With the mercury soaring in the capital, 10 new centres have been launched in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Ashray (meaning shelter in Hindi) centres are not confined to Amazon's own network of delivery partners. Associates across e-commerce and logistics ecosystem can avail these facilities.

Amazon said this effort is an industry-first initiative designed to offer dedicated rest centres to delivery associates and logistics partners in high footfall areas.

While the centres are currently funded by Amazon, the e-commerce giant is open to idea of more companies teaming up in future to scale this up over and beyond, and to make it sustainable.

Located at petrol pumps and commercial rental spaces, these centres are equipped with essential amenities. Ashray centres operate from 9 AM to 9 PM, seven days a week all-year round, offering free access to all visiting delivery associates for up to 30 minutes per visit.

With a capacity to accommodate up to 15 people at any time, the centres offer convenient parking spaces as well.

"The health, wellbeing and comfort of delivery associates is our top priority," Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, India and Australia at Amazon said.

These facilities aim to offer delivery associates comfortable and safe pit-stop during their busy schedules.

"Opening these facilities to all delivery associates across e-commerce and logistics ecosystem, supports the entire logistics community and reflects our commitment to raising industry standards. We are encouraged by the response we have seen so far and are committed to expanding this initiative to 100 such centres across India," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)