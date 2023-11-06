Aligarh (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Protesting non-teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University on Monday tried to barge into the office of the acting vice-chancellor to press for their longstanding demands for regularisation of temporary staff and payment of pending salaries.

Hundreds of non-teaching staff staged a demonstration on the campus against the university administration's delay in the regularisation of temporary staff and non-payment of salaries of more than 1,500 daily wagers for the past two months.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The protesters, who had earlier handed over a memorandum addressed to members of the AMU court, were however prevented by the security staff from entering the vice-chancellor's office.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Faisal Rais, a spokesperson of the protesting employees, told PTI, "We are going to intensify our stir from November 9 if our demands are not met."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)