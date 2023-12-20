Erode (TN), Dec 20 (PTI) Forest officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here commenced the second bi-annual animal census on Wednesday.

The first one was carried out before monsoon, officials said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The census will be conducted in all the ten forest Ranges in the STR over the next six days.

Ten teams with six forest officials each will be involved in the enumeration of animals. Each group member has been provided with firearms as a precautionary measure to use in case animals attack them. After the completion of the census, the details will be announced by the regional forest office in Chennai.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)