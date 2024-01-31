New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to prepare a victim impact report for awarding compensation to the family members of deceased photographer Ankit Saxena.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma passed the order while hearing the case regarding the sentencing of three people convicted of killing Saxena in February 2018 over an interfaith affair.

The Delhi High Court has formed the method of preparing victim impact report after conviction of the accused for assessing the quantum of loss suffered by the victims of crime, including their physical, emotional and financial hardships.

On December 23 last year, the court convicted Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum, the parents of Saxena's girlfriend Shehzadi, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim.

The three, who were opposed to their relationship, had stabbed Saxena, 23, multiple times in Khyala area of the national capital.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Shahnaz Begum was also convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

