Coimbatore, Oct 6 (PTI): The Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Wednesday said it welcomes the announcement of the Centre for setting up seven mega integrated textile region and apparel (mitra) parks.

While noting the '5F Vision' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of TEA Raja M. Shanmugham, in a statement, said the Tirupur knitwear exports cluster already possesses the textile eco system - farm, fibre, factory, fashion and foreign - to fulfil the vision.

He welcomed the maximum development capital support (DCS) of Rs 500 crore to greenfield mitra and a maximum of Rs 200 crore to brownfield mitra for the development of common infrastructure. The association, he said, lauds the provision of Rs 300 crore as competitiveness incentive support to each mitra.

He further said the announcements would enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it in achieving economies of scale and create job opportunities for millions of people.PTI NVM

