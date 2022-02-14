Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash was transferred on Monday and moved to New Delhi as Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Prakash's wife Bhavna Saxena, a 1996-batch IPS officer who is currently holding charge as the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, has been relieved from the AP cadre subsequent to her posting as the Joint Secretary in the G-20 Secretariat in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued two separate orders to this effect on Monday.

Prakash, a 1994-batch IAS officer, joined as the CM's Principal Secretary in September 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)