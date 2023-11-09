New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Army base hospital here has established a "comprehensive vestibular lab" that is expected to immensely benefit patients with balance disorders and vertigo, officials said on Thursday.

The cutting-edge technology laboratory was inaugurated by Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, DGMS (Army) and Col Comdt AMC, on November 7, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, has added another state-of-the-art healing intervention to its already impressive armamentarium by establishing a comprehensive vestibular lab, which is expected to immensely benefit patients with balance disorders and vertigo," it said.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, DGAFMS, congratulated the base hospital team on the establishment of the lab.

Lt Gen Singh said the lab will open newer diagnostic horizons and incorporate best practices in the training of ENT surgeons.

Lt Gen Chatterjee said with this facility being available in multiple AFMS ENT centres, the potential for multi-centric research should be tapped, it added.

