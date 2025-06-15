Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) The Army on Sunday paid tributes to rifleman Aurangzeb, a recipient of Shaurya Chakra, on his seventh death anniversary at a ceremony in his village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

A wreath-laying and remembrance ceremony was organised to honour the supreme sacrifice of the braveheart, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on June 14, 2018, while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid with his family, he said.

The Army, in collaboration with the civil administration and local residents, paid heartfelt tributes to the rifleman at his native village Salani in Mendhar tehsil.

His courage, devotion to duty, and unflinching patriotism continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for the nation, the spokesperson said.

He said the commemorative event witnessed the presence of senior officers from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, and a large gathering of local residents.

The braveheart's family hosted the ceremony, during which hundreds of citizens offered floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in his memory.

The spokesperson said rifleman Aurangzeb's legacy, marked by exceptional bravery and selfless service, remains etched in the annals of India's counter-terrorism history.

His sacrifice continues to motivate the youth of the region to contribute meaningfully to the service of the nation, he said.

