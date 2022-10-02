Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police was placed under suspension here on Sunday for allegedly insulting former minister and senior Left leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away.

Also Read | CIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 41 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in, Know Other Details Here.

The disciplinary action was taken against Uroob, an ASI posted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police station here.

Also Read | 5G Launch in India: Airtel Announces Launch of 5G Service in 8 Cities, Likely To Cover Entire India by 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram City police commissioner and IGP, G Sparjan Kumar, ordered an enquiry against him and placed the ASI under suspension with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after considering a report filed by the Special Branch ACP.

"The report read above discloses that, Sri Uroob, ASI... of Medical College Police Station posted an offensive and hurtful message in WhatsApp Group "LVHSPTA 2021-22" of LVHS Pothencode PTA members insulting the former Home Minister of Kerala and this drew a lot of criticism from the public," the order said.

It also said that the act of Uroob was a "grave dereliction of duty" and tarnished the image of the police before the public.

Earlier in the day, the CPI(M) activists protested in front of the medical college police station here against the official seeking his suspension.

In the WhatsApp group for the Parents Teachers Association of the school, Uroob allegedly shared a photo of Balakrishnan and posted some derogatory and hurtful comments.

Balakrishnan, the politburo member of the ruling CPI(M) and the former state secretary of the party died at a private hospital in Chennai on October 1 after battling cancer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)