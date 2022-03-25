Guwahati, Mar 24 ((PTI) The BJP has submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission, Assam demanding the postponement of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections on April 19 as it has been scheduled during the week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations.

A BJP delegation, led by state general secretaries Pulak Gohain and Diplu Ranjan Sarma, submitted the memorandum to the SEC on Thursday and pointed out that Bihu celebrations will be held in most parts of the city and it will be difficult to campaign and hold the polls.

The decision to seek postponement of the polls was taken after consultation with several prominent personalities of Guwahati who pointed out that holding elections during the scheduled period will cause immense problems to the people who are going to celebrate Assam's most important festival after two years due to the pandemic.

The Rongali Bihu celebrations will begin in the state from April 14.

The notification for elections to the 60 wards of GMC was issued on Wednesday and the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect.

The last date of filing of nominations is March 30, the scrutiny will be held on April one, the last date of withdrawal was April four while the counting of votes will be on April 21.

A total electorate of 7,96,829, comprising 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender will exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the GMC election.

