Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Assam reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 and 251 new positive cases on Thursday, taking the caseload in the state to 6,13,061, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup(Metro), Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts reported one death each taking the toll due to the contagion in the state to 6,042, it said.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent, while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1914 as against 1932 on Wednesday, it said.

The number of positive cases detected during the day was 251, decreasing from the previous day's 263, with the positivity rate declining to 0.63 per cent as against 0.69 per cent on Wednesday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported 130 new positive cases followed by 15 in Lakhimpur, 14 in Sivasagar, and 12 in Kamrup (Rural), among others during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 39,898 tests, which is up from 38,155 tests conducted on Wednesday. The cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,51,07,026.

The number of recoveries during the day was 262, lower than the previous day's 284, with the total recoveries rising to 6,04,009, the bulletin said.

The current recovery rate is 98.48 percent, it said.

The cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines so far increased to 2.96,86,155 with 2,03,87,553 receiving the first dose and 92,98,622 were administered the second dose.

The number of persons vaccinated on Wednesday was 1,95,957, higher than the previous day's 1,23,561, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)