Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sept 21 (PTI) An assistant bank manager and six jewellers were detained on Tuesday for questioning after ornaments worth several lakhs went missing from bank lockers in Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

Agricultural scientist Ashok Sinha had filed a police complaint last week mentioning that ornaments worth Rs.21 lakh had gone missing from his locker at a nationalised bank here.

Following Sinha's disclosure, other customers started checking their bank lockers and six of them found their jewellery missing from the safe deposit boxes in the facility.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said “ In course of interrogations, we have identified the persons involved in stealing the jewellery from the lockers.”

