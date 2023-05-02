New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it will set up five centres across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised management of patients with severe asthma.

Also Read | Go First Flights Cancellation: India’s Low-Cost Airline Cancels All Flights on May 3, 4 Amid Financial Crunch.

The Centers of Excellence (COEs) would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologics initiation, and data management related to severe asthma, the drug firm said in a statement.

"In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, etc., despite availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have shown to improve outcomes in patients," AstraZeneca India Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory Anil Kukreja said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Holders Can Now Check and Verify Mobile Numbers, Email IDs Seeded With Aadhaar; Here's How.

The company's goal is to establish more such centres of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating healthcare professionals and improving respiratory health for all, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)