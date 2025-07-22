Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) Astronomy Expo 1.0, aimed at providing students and teachers with insights into space technology and education, will be held at Inox, Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram, on July 24.

Organised by Innonxt, a Bengaluru-based research organisation, the event will feature interactive sessions, expert talks, and immersive experiences.

The event will feature interactions with former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director B R Guruprasad, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Highlights include an immersive 3D show and a 30-minute real-time skywatch.

The Aryabhatta Educational Rocket Lab (AERL), an educational app offering 20 days of free access, will also be launched during the expo.

The app enables children to explore, engage, and experiment under the guidance of experienced space scientists, added the release.

The expo will additionally showcase interactive displays, real rocket models, virtual demonstrations, and online sessions with scientists from ISRO and NASA.

