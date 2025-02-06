New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 846 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 940 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,979 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 7,352 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

"We are pleased to report our highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by volume growth from our diverse and expanding product portfolio coupled with new launches," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy said.

This performance highlights the company's resilience, he added.

"Looking ahead, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and ramping up our specialty and injectable business," Reddy said.

With these initiatives, the company expects notable profitability improvements and are well-positioned to sustain growth and meet objectives for the year, he added.

