Bahraich (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman last week with his friend, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told reporters on that Bablu had been arrested for raping a 21-year-old woman.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The woman, according to police, had left from her home under the Jarwal Road Police Station area on November 16 and was raped by Bablu and his friend Sonu alias Pachasa.

The two abandoned her outside a hospital on the morning of November 17 after she began bleeding excessively, police said.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

Singh said initially police were in the dark about how she ended up like that due to her being unconscious.

On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, six teams were formed to unravel what led to her being dumped in such a state.

Singh said that the police in the last four days examined footage from around 400 CCTVs and identified one of the rapists as Bablu and arrested him. His auto has also been seized.

Singh said Bablu is the aide of main accused Sonu alias Pachasa, who is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)