New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, surged over 15 per cent on Friday morning after the firm reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The stock jumped 15.12 per cent to Rs 4,165 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it soared 15.36 per cent to Rs 4,165.90.

Avenue Supermarts on Thursday reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for December quarter 2024-25.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by statutory auditors of the company, it said.

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

