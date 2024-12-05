New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Private sector Axis Bank on Thursday launched 'ARISE Women's Savings Account' to cater to the financial needs of women while providing them with essential healthcare benefits.

This savings account will offer a bouquet of services tailored to meet the needs of women which includes dedicated women financial experts, customised basket of stocks and a suite of benefits designed to support their health, lifestyle and family, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

Besides, such account holders would enjoy zero rental fees on small and medium lockers for the first year, followed by a 50 per cent discount from the second year.

Also Read | APSC CCE Result 2024: Assam Public Service Commission Releases Combined Competitive Exam Results at apsc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here.

*** IIFL Home Finance to raise Rs 500 cr via NCD * IIFL Home Finance on Thursday announced its public issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 500 crore.

NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,000 each with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain any oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the housing finance company said in a statement.

The Tranche I Issue will open on December 6 and close on December 19 with an option of early closure in compliance with SEBI NCS Regulations, it said.

The Tranche I Issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.85 per cent per annum to 9.25 per cent per annum, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)