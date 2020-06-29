New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after S&P Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India.

The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 404.75, down 4.78 per cent.

Also Read | Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 Launched in India Starting from Rs 1.50 Lakh.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.69 per cent to settle at Rs 404.90.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack.

Also Read | Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's Convoy Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Driver Receives Minor Injuries, View Pics.

In terms of volume, 19.23 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 3.63 crore on the NSE.

"We lowered our ratings on Axis to reflect our expectation that heightened economic risks facing India's banking system will affect the bank's asset quality and financial performance," S&P said on Friday.

While Axis Bank's asset quality is superior to the Indian banking sector average, its level of non-performing assets will likely remain high compared to international peers, it noted.

The agency said economic conditions have turned adverse for Indian banks due to COVID-19 and drastic efforts to curtail the spread of the virus have resulted in a sharp economic contraction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)