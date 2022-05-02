New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Ayana Renewable Power and Greenstat Hydrogen India have collaborated for the development of green hydrogen projects powered by renewable energy in India.

The first pilot project will come up in Karnataka.

"National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) backed Ayana Renewable Power (Ayana) and Norway-based Greenstat ASA's subsidiary Greenstat Hydrogen India, have entered into a Joint Development Agreement for development of green hydrogen projects powered by renewable energy in India," a statement said.

Under this partnership, the companies will develop large-scale green hydrogen solutions, to provide long-term supply of green hydrogen to industrial and commercial customers in India. An initial pilot project will be launched in Karnataka.

This partnership supports the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim to make India a global hub for production, and export of green hydrogen.

Shivanand Nimbargi, the CEO & MD of Ayana, said, "By 2050, India aims to produce three-fourths of its hydrogen from renewable energy source. Ayana and Greenstat being specialists in their respective domains, carry the right expertise to facilitate this growth."

Sturle Pedersen, Chairman of Greenstat Hydrogen India, said the cooperation between the companies is likely to have significant contribution to the green shift.

