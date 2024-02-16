Kochi, Feb 16 (PTI) A two-year-old baby elephant fell into a 20-feet deep well inside a private rubber plantation near Malayattoor early Friday morning, Forest officials said.

The baby elephant, part of a herd, is suspected to have fallen into the well at around 1 am, a senior forest official told PTI.

"The herd was staying close initially but we managed to move it to a safe distance in order to rescue the baby from the well," the official said.

Forest officials have started the rescue operations.

