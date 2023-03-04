New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said its EPC division has bagged a contract worth Rs 564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL).

The contract is for supply of goods and services by SBPDCL, a domestic entity, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The work includes the supply of plant and installation services for the development of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle Sasaram and Munger of Bihar, it added.

The projects, whose aggregate value is Rs 564.87 crore "shall be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of contracts," it added.

Bajaj Electricals is a part of the country's leading business house Bajaj Group. It had a turnover of Rs 4,813 crore in FY22. PTI KRH

