New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Shares of NBFC firm Bajaj Finance tumbled over 5 per cent on Wednesday even as the company reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the March 2025 quarter.

The stock declined 4.99 per cent to settle at Rs 8,635.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 5.82 per cent to Rs 8,560.

Shares of the firm dropped 5.27 per cent to settle at Rs 8,613.50 each on the NSE.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 28,186.83 crore to Rs 5,36,648.31 crore.

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 3,402 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income during January-March of 2024-25 rose to Rs 15,808 crore against Rs 12,764 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit grew by 19 per cent to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

