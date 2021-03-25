New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday opened six new branches, expanding its network to 1,949 branches.

Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one branch is in Port Blair and other five are in West Bengal, BoM said in a statement.

It will enhance customer experience with the bank's innovative digital banking solution, it said.

BoM is also working on expanding its products, services and digital banking platform with investments in technology, aimed at improving customer experiences and offering them a range of products tailored to their financial needs, it said. HRS hrs

