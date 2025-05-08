Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Banks and other regulated entities will have to furnish details of their Digital Lending Apps through the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) portal of the Reserve Bank.

As part of efforts to consolidate various regulatory instructions and streamline them, the RBI on Thursday issued consolidated directions on digital lending by regulated entities (REs).

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

"The instructions require REs to furnish the details of their DLAs through the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) portal of the RBI," said the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025.

The portal will be available to the REs for reporting on or before May 13, 2025, and REs shall have time till June 15, 2025, to upload the initial data.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

The RBI further said the list of DLAs is being made available on the website for the limited purpose of aiding the customers in verifying the claim of a DLA's association with a RE.

The list shall be based on data submitted by the REs on the CIMS portal of the RBI on as is basis, without any further validation check by the Reserve Bank, the central bank said.

The list will get updated automatically, as and when the REs update the existing details (addition of new DLAs or deletion of existing DLAs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)