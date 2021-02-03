Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has partnered with Envirotainer for an advanced temperature-controlled cargo solution, which enables pharma companies and their logistics partners to move their shipments across the globe without any temperature variations.

The solutions help maintain temperature throughout the journey to create an unbroken cold chain from manufacturing to the point of consumption, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a release.

Backed by two dedicated cold zones, operated by AI-SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore (MABB), the new cold-chain solution will boost the movement of pharmaceutical products from major manufacturing clusters such as Hyderabad, Goa, Vishakhapatnam and other places in southern India, it added.

Pharma products account for 13 per cent of the total international cargo throughput from the Bengaluru airport annually, with the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Vietnam, the Philippines, Germany, Nigeria, Algeria, Uganda and Russia being the top destinations.

KIA is the fourth airport in the country to have such a solution for temperature-sensitive cargo movement, BIA said. HRS hrs

