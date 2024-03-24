Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Berger Paints Ltd announced on Sunday that it will produce a stabilising agent for its paints using technology from a college run by the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in West Bengal's Howrah district.

The company has signed a technology transfer agreement to explore pilot-scale and subsequent industrial-scale production of green ammonia by an electrocatalytic method without using green hydrogen.

"Currently, we procure stabilisers from external sources. But this technology of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, which has proven lab outcomes, is far more environmentally friendly and will also provide us with a cost advantage," Berger Paints MD & CEO Abhijit Roy told PTI.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira is a residential autonomous degree college in Belur.

This has nothing to do with green hydrogen production, he said.

Green ammonia production involves a process of making ammonia that is renewable and carbon-free. One way of producing green ammonia is by using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air.

