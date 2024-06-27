New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL has bagged the Rs 13,300 crore order to set up a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma in Jharkhand from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Commensurate with the goal of the central government to ensure the energy security of the country, DVC has finalised the tender for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package of Koderma TPS (2X800MW) in Jharkhand, with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for Rs 13,300 Crore on June 26, 2024, a power ministry statement said.

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

With this investment, which would also have a substantial impact on the local economy and benefit people, the installed thermal generation capacity of DVC would go up to 8140 MW by 2030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)