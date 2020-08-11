New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June.

The company's stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.81 per cent to Rs 46.70.

On the NSE, it declined by 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 47.20.

In traded volume terms, 13.56 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 3.64 crore units on the NSE during the day.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June due to increased provisioning for standard accounts.

The bank had reported a standalone profit of Rs 710 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the lender reported a net loss of Rs 679 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"We reported a loss for the (June) quarter of more than Rs 800 crore as against a profit of Rs 700 crore. Most of that is on account of heightened provision of standard assets, which has moved up by nearly Rs 1,800 crore," the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha told reporters.

Of the Rs 1,800 crore, half is due to the provisioning done as per the RBI dispensation for assets that have not slipped on account of the moratorium and the other half of nearly Rs 900 crore is on account of a government-guaranteed loan the bank has, he said.

