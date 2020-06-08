Latest News | BIZ-STOCKS-RIL  Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Pc on AIDA Deal

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,683.50 crore.

It gained 2.74 per cent to touch a one-year high of Rs 1,624 on BSE.

Also Read | Kerala and Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Kerala Pournami RN-436 Result on Lottery Sambad and Assam State Lotteries Lucky Draw Results of June 8, 2020 Online on assamlotteries.com.

On NSE, it rose 2.32 per cent to Rs 1,618.40 -- its 52-week high.

Reliance Industries on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in Jip Platforms to ADIA for Rs 5,683.50 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to Rs 97,885.65 crore that will help pare debt at the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone to Go on Sale Today at 12PM via Amazon India & OnePlus.in.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885.65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA in less than seven weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)