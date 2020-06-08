OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone to Go on Sale Today at 12PM via Amazon India & OnePlus.in

OnePlus 8 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 8 5G handset is ready to go on sale again in India today at 12PM through Amazon India & official OnePlus India website. The device will be made available for purchase with exciting offers like Flat Rs 2,000 off on SBI Bank credit cards, Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, additional Rs 1,000 back via Amazon Pay valid only for customers who pre-booked the smartphone, no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all major banks. OnePlus Z Specifications & Launch Timeline Reportedly Leaked: Report.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8 Smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED corning gorilla glass 3D display with a 90Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 Pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery & 30W warp wireless charging facility. For clicking photographs, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter & a 2MP macro sensor. OnePlus 8 Next Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For selfies & video calls, there is a 16MP snapper with Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS. The mobile phone will be available for sale in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB + 128GB Model, Rs 44,999 for 8GB + 128GB & Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.