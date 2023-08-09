Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI) Tide India, a digital financial platform provider, has unveiled invoicing solutions for small and medium enterprises, the company said on Wednesday.

The move is to enable the SMEs to strengthen regulatory compliance, optimise invoicing processes, reduce costs and thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

According to a study undertaken by Tide India, nearly 77 per cent of SMEs in Tamil Nadu face challenges with book keeping and invoicing, a company statement said.

"We at Tide, believe in helping businesses -- whether it is a contractor, freelancer, trader or small business owner -- save time and money. Our invoicing solution takes us one step further in this direction and allows us to streamline processes for SMEs," Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said.

The invoicing solution offered by Tide India would help SMEs to send personalised and Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliant invoices to customers directly from the mobile application.

