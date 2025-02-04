Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP in Telangana on Monday announced the names of presidents for 19 district units as part of its organisational election process, while speculation continues over the appointment of the state unit president.

Former MLA and state election officer Yendala Lakshminarayana released the names of the district unit presidents and state council members, in accordance with election rules.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

According to a BJP release, the election of the district presidents and state council members was conducted in the presence of district election officers.

Telangana comprises a total of 33 districts. Meanwhile, speculation is rife regarding the appointment of the party's state unit president, including whether Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, the current head of the state unit, will be replaced.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

BJP sources indicate that Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, Eatala Rajender, and former MLC N Ramchander Rao are the front-runners for the state unit president's post, should the party's central leadership decide to relieve Kishan Reddy of his organisational responsibilities.

The decision is expected to be announced in about a week, sources said.

Rajender was a senior leader in the BRS and served as the minister for finance and health in the governments headed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before joining the BJP in 2021.

He parted ways with the BRS leadership and left the regional party after being dismissed from KCR's cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

He subsequently resigned from his MLA post, joined the BJP, and won the Assembly bypoll for the Huzurabad segment that resulted from his resignation.

Rajender was defeated in the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly polls but won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Ramchander Rao, a senior advocate in the Telangana High Court, has served as a BJP MLC.

A long-standing member of the BJP, the soft-spoken Ramchander Rao is considered acceptable to all.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)