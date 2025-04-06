Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Sunday announced it would launch help desks in all 14 districts of the state, to bring various central government welfare schemes closer to the people.

The saffron party's new state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, unveiled the logo of the state-level help desk at a function held at Mararji Bhavan, the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the party's foundation day.

Also Read | Kolkata-Varanasi Expressway Update: Work Begins on INR 35,000 Crore Project; Know Route, Speed Limit and Other Details.

The goal of the initiative is to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are connected with the central schemes, Chandrasekhar's office said in a statement.

C Krishnakumar, the party's state general secretary, will oversee the help desks, which are set to start functioning in all district headquarters.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

These will also assist people in resolving various issues, the statement added.

Similar help desks will be established in all 30 organisational districts by the end of this month.

The primary objective of the help desks is to help deserving individuals access the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

Various service-oriented activities will also be carried out through this initiative.

Chandrasekhar said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together with all, development for all) is the vision put forward by PM Modi and the BJP."

"All citizens should benefit from progress, development, and education,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that employment opportunities must be made accessible to everyone.

He further stated that a developed India is possible only through a developed Kerala.

During the event, people from various walks of life received BJP membership from Chandrasekhar.

Senior party leaders, including O Rajagopal and V Muraleedharan, were also present at the function, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)