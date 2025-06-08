Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said all Akali factions should set aside their "egos" and differences and unite, asserting that a strong 'panthic' party is required not only for the state but also for the nation.

He asserted that that would be a "true tribute" to veteran Akali leader and former union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Dhindsa died on May 28 following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

Jakhar was addressing a gathering during a ceremony organised to pay tributes to Dhindsa in Sangrur district.

On this occasion, political leaders cutting across party lines and leaders from various Sikh bodies gathered to pay their last respects at the Antim Ardas (final prayers) for Dhindsa.

Prominent among political leaders were Jakhar, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, cabinet minister Aman Arora, Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal, SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra were present.

Besides, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, among others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab BJP chief Jakhar said Dhindsa dedicated his life to the service of the people.

He also made an appeal for a strong Panthic party, which is needed not only for Punjab but also for the nation.

"All Akali factions should set aside their egos and unite for the community's interests, stepping forward for the 'Panth' and Punjab. This will be a true tribute to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa," said Jakhar.

Badal praised Dhindsa for dedicating his entire life to the service of people. He said that senior leaders of the Akali Dal had made many sacrifices for the community and Punjab.

He urged the present party leaders to learn from the sacrifices and lives of the leaders like Dhindsa.

Referring to his last meeting with Dhindsa, Badal said the veteran Akali leader had spoken about the 'Panthic' unity. The SAD chief appealed to everyone to come together for the welfare of the 'Panth' and Punjab.

"This will be the true tribute to Dhindsa Sahib," said Badal.

Dhindsa's son and former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa recalled his father's association with former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

Dhindsa was very close to Badal and Longowal, said Parminder Dhindsa.

