New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday launched a website to address the stray dog menace in the country and help victims of canine attacks.

Goel, a former Union minister, stressed on the urgent need for a movement to tackle the menace of stray dog attacks on humans and said the website will serve to connect the people affected.

"The platform will serve as a digital connection for victims seeking assistance in such issues, aiming to raise awareness and providing information and solutions related to stray dogs," he said.

At a press conference, he also highlighted the increasing propensity of stray dog bites, saying, "The problem is not with stray dogs but with their increasing numbers and their tendency to bite."

Goel claimed, citing data, that more than eight crore people in the country are bit by dogs every year.

The website encourages individuals to share problems and solutions related to stray dogs and foster public participation in addressing the issue, he said.

He also urged more people to join the movement and collaborate for the collective interest of public safety.

