New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Digital service provider BLS E-Services Ltd has inked a pact with logistics service provider Delhivery to provide nationwide parcel delivery, according to a statement.

It will allow customers to book parcel shipments for nationwide delivery at BLS touchpoints, BLS E-Services Ltd said in the statement.

"This partnership will not only enable Delhivery to benefit from BLS E-Services' network of over 1,42,000 touchpoints, covering 10,000-plus pincodes and over 700 districts across India," Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, said.

The association combines Delhivery's advanced logistics technology with BLS E-Services' hyper-local presence in regional rural markets of the country, creating a robust ecosystem for efficient, scalable, and customer-centric deliveries, the statement said.

"This collaboration enables them (BLS E-Services) to provide their customers with a consistent and reliable national shipping service across the country," said Shaun Lobo, Senior Director - Franchise Business, Delhivery.

Delhivery is a fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,800 pin codes, the company provides a range of logistics services, such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

