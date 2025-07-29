Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The bodies of a couple were found in a river in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, shortly after they left home to buy medicines from Agra, police said on Tuesday.

They said the deceased were identified as Mahesh (35), a labourer, and his wife Babita (30), both residents of Dhonde ka Pura village under the Diholi police station area.

On Monday morning, Mahesh and Babita left for Agra to buy medicines. Later, their bodies were found floating in the Parvati river near their village. The bodies were spotted by villagers, who then informed police, officials said.

Mahesh's motorcycle and a bag containing his ID helped identify the couple, the police officials said.

Diholi Station House Officer Paramjit Singh said the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The couple is survived by three daughters and a son, all minors.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)