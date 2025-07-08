Ambala, Jul 8 (PTI) Two girls were were recovered from a municipal park pond here on Tuesday after two pairs of shoes and socks were found at the spot, police said Tuesday.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot, pulled them out from the pond and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. They are believed to have drowned in the pond, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jaismine of Punjab and Anjli from Ambala.

The owner of the computer centre, where the two girls aged around 18 were studying, reached the hospital. He met the parents of the girls and consoled them.

The bodies will be handed over to their parents after the postmortem, police said.

